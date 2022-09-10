NASA Working With Private Sector on 1st Generation of Commercial Space Stations - Harris

NASA is working with private sector partners on the first generation of commercial space stations, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) NASA is working with private sector partners on the first generation of commercial space stations, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Friday.

"We are aware that the International Space Station will not remain operational forever that we all know," Harris said. "Which is why NASA is working with the private sector to develop the first generation of commercial space stations."