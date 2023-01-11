NASA Working With Roscosmos on What Equipment Will Be Moved to Dragon Capsule - Manager

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:48 PM

NASA is working with the Russian space agency Roscosmos on the issue of what equipment will be moved to the Dragon capsule, Joel Mintalbano, International Space Station (ISS) program manager at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) NASA is working with the Russian space agency Roscosmos on the issue of what equipment will be moved to the Dragon capsule, Joel Mintalbano, International Space Station (ISS) program manager at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, said.

"At this time we are working with Roscosmos on what equipment we will have to move to Dragon," Montalbano said in a statement on Wednesday.

On December 14, a leak from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft's cooling system occurred due to damage on the outer skin of its instrument and assembly compartment. The damage did not affect the living conditions of the crew on the ISS and it was decided that there is no need for an emergency evacuation.

Cooled air has been supplied from the Russian segment of the ISS in order to maintain a comfortable temperature in the living space of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft.

