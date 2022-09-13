UrduPoint.com

NASA Works With All Partners On Safe Operations At International Space Station - Official

September 13, 2022

NASA remains committed to working with all partners on the ongoing safe operations at the International Space Station (ISS), NASA Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor Katherine Calvin told reporters on Tuesday

"We continue to work with all of our international partners for ongoing safe operations at the International Space Station," Calvin said when asked on how Russia's pullout from the ISS project may affect climate science research.

Calvin noted that NASA's research on the climate is available worldwide and the space agency continues to work with its international partners, including Japan, European Union and Canada.

The new Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov said in July that Russia will begin its pullout from the ISS project after 2024 and the exact time will depend on the condition of the station. Borisov promised an orderly withdrawal that is expected to take up to two years. The Roscosmos chief also said Russia would not give up its responsibility for the 24-year-old station as it goes through its life cycle up to its likely demise on earth.

