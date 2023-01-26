NASA Would Like to See Cross-Flights With Roscosmos to Continue in Future - Astronaut

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) NASA would like to continue cross-flight spaceflights with Russia's Roscosmos space agency in the future because they serve as an advantage to both space programs, US astronaut Stephen Bowen, a member of SpaceX Crew-6 mission, said on Wednesday.

"Absolutely, i think that's an advantage to all of us," Bowen said during a press conference when asked if NASA would like to continue cross-flights with Roscosmos.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Earlier in the day, NASA Space Operations Directorate Associate Administrator Kathryn Lueders told Sputnik that there will be lots of opportunities for NASA and its international partners to collaborate on future missions to the moon and Mars.

