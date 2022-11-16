NASAMS Air Defense Systems That US Sent to Ukraine Now Operational - Austin

The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) that the United States sent to Ukraine are now operational, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday

"I'm pleased to be able to report that the NASAMS air defense systems that we've sent to Ukraine are now operational, and their performance so far has been very impressive," Austin told reporters after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.