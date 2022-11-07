UrduPoint.com

NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems Arrive In Ukraine - Defense Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday that NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems had arrived in the country.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington is working on the delivery of two NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine in November.

"Look who's here! NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine!" Reznikov wrote on social media, thanking Norway, Spain and the United States.

The United States will provide six additional NASAMS to Ukraine but those are not expected to be delivered anytime soon. US allies, such as Germany and Spain, are also providing Ukraine with air defense capabilities.

NASAMS are short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense systems that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and aircraft.

