MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Two NASA astronauts crossed over into the International Space Station on Sunday after their Crew Dragon capsule docked with the orbital outpost after an hours-long space journey.

"This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft.

@AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft," NASA tweeted.

The US space agency posted a video of Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley stepping into the ISS and being greeted by the three spacefarers who had been living on its board for months.

US billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX company built the Dragon module that lifted off from the Florida space port on Saturday, after days of delay. This was the first launch from US soil since NASA retired its space shuttle program in 2011.