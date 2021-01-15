UrduPoint.com
NASA's Orion Spacecraft Ready For Artemis I Mission To Moon - Lockheed Martin

Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

NASA's Orion Spacecraft Ready for Artemis I Mission to Moon - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The NASA Orion spacecraft is now ready for its first unmanned mission to the Moon in the Artemis program, Lockheed Martin announced in a news release on Thursday.

"NASA's Orion spacecraft is ready for its mission to the Moon," the release stated. "Lockheed Martin has completed assembly and testing of the Orion Artemis I spacecraft and has transferred possession to NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) team today."

The EGS team will perform its final preparations on the spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida for its mission to the Moon later this year, Lockheed Martin said.

"The Artemis I mission will be the first launch of the Orion spacecraft aboard NASA's Space Launch System rocket.

Over the course of three weeks, the uncrewed Orion capsule will fly out and orbit the Moon and return to Earth. This test mission will validate the spacecraft, rocket and ground systems for future crewed missions," the release said.

Orion is NASA's new human-rated exploration-class spaceship that will take astronauts into deep space including the Moon and Mars. Lockheed Martin built the crew module, crew module adapter and launch abort system and the European Space Agency provides the European Service Module for the spacecraft, the release added.

