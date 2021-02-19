UrduPoint.com
NASA'S Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars In Search Of Ancient Microbial Life

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

NASA'S Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars in Search of Ancient Microbial Life

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover landed on the Red Planet on Thursday, surviving a perilous 7-minute descent suspended by cables in the final minutes from a saucer-shaped spacecraft that slowed the plunge to walking speed before releasing the six-wheeled robot.

The touchdown, broadcast live on the internet by NASA tv, marked the beginning of a mission in which the rover will explore the dry-bed of an ancient lake and river delta for signs of microbial life that could have lived in a watery environment 3 million years ago.

