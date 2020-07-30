UrduPoint.com
NASA's Perseverance Rover Launched From Florida To Search For Traces Of Life On Mars

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

NASA's Perseverance Rover Launched From Florida to Search for Traces of Life on Mars

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) NASA's Perseverance rover, set to search for traces of potential life on Mars, was launched from the Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday atop an Atlas V carrier, with the launch being broadcast by NASA.

The United Space Alliance's carrier was launched at 07:50 local time (11:50 GMT).

The rover is set to land on Mars on February 18, 2021.

Perseverance will collect samples of Mars soil and return them to Earth no earlier than 2031, according to NASA's expectations.

