WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) NASA's Perseverance rover, set to search for traces of potential life on Mars, was launched from the Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday atop an Atlas V carrier, with the launch being broadcast by NASA.

The United Space Alliance's carrier was launched at 07:50 local time (11:50 GMT).

The rover is set to land on Mars on February 18, 2021.

Perseverance will collect samples of Mars soil and return them to Earth no earlier than 2031, according to NASA's expectations.