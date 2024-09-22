Nascent French Government Under Pressure On Multiple Fronts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's hard-won new government faced pressure from day one on Sunday, as it came under fire from opponents on both the left and far right -- which are now the largest blocs in parliament.
Eleven weeks of negotiations after President Emmanuel Macron called spot National Assembly elections finally ended Saturday with his announcement by a cabinet that marked a significant shift to the right.
The new cabinet's first meeting is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
But opposition politicians from the left have already said they will challenge Barnier's government with a confidence motion, with far-right politicians also slamming its composition.
In the July election, a left-wing alliance called the New Popular Front (NFP) won the most parliamentary seats of any political bloc, but not enough for an overall majority.
Veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen meanwhile saw her National Rally emerge as the single largest party in the Assembly.
Macron had argued that the left would be unable to muster enough support to form a government that would not immediately be brought down in parliament, and rejected a National Rally candidate over the party's extremist legacy.
He turned instead to Barnier to lead a government drawing mostly on parliamentary support from Macron's allies, as well as from the conservative Republicans (LR) and the centrists groups -- even though the LR came in fourth in the June snap election.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake12 minutes ago
-
No pain, no gain: Chinese pro wrestlers fight for recognition12 minutes ago
-
All-round Ashwin powers India to big Test win over Bangladesh42 minutes ago
-
Failed Springbok 'gamble' sets up rugby championship decider1 hour ago
-
Marxist politician leads Sri Lanka's presidential vote1 hour ago
-
All-round Ashwin powers India to big Test win over Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
World leaders set to discuss raging conflicts, Global South's concerns over poverty, inflation & deb ..2 hours ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake2 hours ago
-
Marxist politician leads Sri Lanka's presidential vote2 hours ago
-
Dubois destroys Joshua to retain IBF world heavyweight crown2 hours ago
-
Marxist leader set to become Sri Lanka's next president3 hours ago
-
NZ chase 275 to win first Sri Lanka Test after Patel bags six3 hours ago