Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Twitter After Brief Suspension

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Trading in the shares of microblogging service Twitter resumed on Monday after being suspended briefly on talk that Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is stepping down.

Trading in Twitter was halted on New York's technology-dominated exchange Nasdaq as the shares rose 3.

4% on the day to $48.68. By 11:04 a.m. ET (16:04 GMT), they were up 4.9%, trading at $49.38.

The 45-year-old Dorsey, currently CEO of both Twitter and digital payments firm Square Inc, is to step down from his role at the social media company, CNBC reported earlier in the day.