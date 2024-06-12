Open Menu

Nasdaq, S&P 500 End At Records As Apple Surges On AI Plans

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 02:00 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Nasdaq and S&P 500 rallied to fresh records Tuesday, following a surge in Apple shares after Wall Street cheered the tech giant's plans for artificial intelligence.

The highs came one day after Apple unveiled "Apple Intelligence" and said it was partnering with OpenAI.

Company officials added that the offering would give iPhone users unprecedented powers through fast-advancing generative artificial intelligence.

Apple shares fell on Monday but surged by more than seven percent on Tuesday, boosting all three indices.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished at 17,343.55, up 0.9 percent, a second straight record close.

The S&P 500 also finished at an all-time high, winning 0.3 percent to 5,375.32, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3 percent to 38,747.42.

The mixed session came as markets await Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate decision and release of consumer price data.

While the Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, US Treasury yields fell Tuesday in a flight to American bonds following weekend elections in Europe that sowed unease about the eurozone.

LBBW's Karl Haeling pointed to "nervousness in the market" after French President Emmanuel Macron called for elections following significant gains by far-right parties over the weekend.

Among individual companies, General Motors advanced 1.4 percent as it lifted its dividend by 33 percent and announced a new share repurchase authorization to repurchase up to $6 billion.

But rival Ford fell 2.2 percent after the company's chief financial officer expressed concern about the growing competitive challenge from Chinese automakers at an investment conference.

Boeing dropped 2.4 percent after reporting another weak month of plane deliveries and orders.

The aviation giant is struggling with manufacturing and quality control issues that have prompted greater regulatory scrutiny.

