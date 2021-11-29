Nasdaq Suspends Trading in Twitter After Reports of CEO Stepping Down

Trading in shares of microblogging service Twitter was suspended on Monday amid talk that Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is stepping down

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Trading in shares of microblogging service Twitter was suspended on Monday amid talk that Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is stepping down.

Trading in Twitter was halted as it rose 3.4% on the day to $48.68.

Dorsey, currently CEO of both Twitter and digital payments firm Square Inc, is to step down from his role at the social media company, CNBC reported earlier in the day.