Nashville Bomber's Girlfriend Told Police He Was 'Building Bombs' In His RV - Documents

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The girlfriend of the man who set off an explosion in downtown Nashville had told police more than a year ago that he was building bombs in his recreational vehicle, documents published by the city's police department showed.

"On August 21 2019 police responded to a call for service," said a report filed at the time of the incident and published by the Nashville Police Department on Wednesday. "During the incident Op 1 (Pamela Perry) made statements that her boyfriend (Anthony Warner) was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence."

Investigators on Monday confirmed that the 63-year-old suspect's remains were found at the scene of the blast.

In a statement accompanying the report, the police department defended its response to the incident involving the girlfriend, saying they had asked the FBI to check its databases and determine whether Warner had any military connections or posed any known threat.

The FBI reported back that they found no records on Warner at all, the police statement said.

"At no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken," the statement added.

In total, three people suffered injuries as a result of the blast, which investigators have said was "intentional."

