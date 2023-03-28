UrduPoint.com

Nashville Christian School Shooter Identified As 28-Year-Old Female Audrey Hale - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Police have identified the apparent perpetrator of a shooting at a private Christian grade school in the US state of Tennessee as 28-year-old female Audrey Hale, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a press conference.

"We've identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female that lived in the Nashville area," Drake said on Monday.

Hale identifies as a transgender male and is believed to have previously attended the school, Drake added.

The shooting left three children below the age of 10 dead, as well as three adults. One of the victims, Katherine Koonce, is listed as Head of School on the institution's website.

