Nashville Fire Dept. Says Responding to 'Active Aggressor' at Local School

The Nashville Fire Department said on Monday that it is responding to an active aggressor at a local school, confirming multiple patients in connection to the incident

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The Nashville Fire Department said on Monday that it is responding to an active aggressor at a local school, confirming multiple patients in connection to the incident.

"We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients," the Nashville Fire Department said in a statement via Twitter.

Local tv station WKRN news cited law enforcement officers as saying that at least four people including a shooter are dead at the scene.

Parents coming to the school are advised to go to 20 Burton Hills at this time, the fire department statement said. The school is an active scene, the statement added.