Nashville Investigators Find Possible Human Remains Near Explosion Site - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Nashville Police Chief John Drake said late on Friday that the investigators had found tissue near the explosion site in downtown Nashville in the US state of Tennessee, the CNN broadcaster reported, adding that the tissue would be examined to determine whether it could be connected to human remains.

A powerful explosion took place in the early hours of Friday, several buildings were damaged. According to the local police, the blast was actually a car explosion and is likely to have been an intentional act.

According to the media outlet, the police did not indicate whether the remains were from someone directly linked to the blast or from a possible victim.

Three people were previously reported to have been injured by the blast, per the preliminary information. According to Drake, police officers found an RV while responding to a call for gunshots in the city's downtown area. The police are not aware if someone was inside the vehicle at the moment of the explosion.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation of the incident. US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.