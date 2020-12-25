(@FahadShabbir)

The police in the US city of Nashville confirmed the explosion in the city's downtown, adding that an investigation into the incident is ongoing

"An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning [12:30 GMT] outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown.

Investigation active by MNPD & Federal partners," Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, local media reported a powerful explosion in downtown Nashville, several buildings were damaged, but no casualties have been reported yet