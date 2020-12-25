UrduPoint.com
Nashville Police Investigate Explosion In City's Downtown

Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:48 PM

Nashville Police Investigate Explosion in City's Downtown

The police in the US city of Nashville confirmed the explosion in the city's downtown, adding that an investigation into the incident is ongoing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The police in the US city of Nashville confirmed the explosion in the city's downtown, adding that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning [12:30 GMT] outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown.

Investigation active by MNPD & Federal partners," Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, local media reported a powerful explosion in downtown Nashville, several buildings were damaged, but no casualties have been reported yet

