Nashville Police Say Reviewing Manifesto of Christian School Shooter for Public Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is reviewing the manifesto of Christian school shooter Audrey Hale in preparation for a potential public release, MNPD said on Thursday.

In March, Hale shot and killed three children and three adults at Covenant Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Investigators found writings related to the shooting at Hale's residence, which have yet to be released to the public.

"The investigation has advanced to the point that writings from the Covenant shooter are now being reviewed for public release," the MNPD Public Information Office said, as quoted by a local Fox affiliate. "That process is underway and will take a little time."

Police first identified Hale as transgender, later clarifying the shooter was assigned female at birth.

The incident has sparked debate over the potential links between transgender treatments and violence.

Earlier this month, former US president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump promised to launch an investigation into the potential link between transgenderism and violence if elected.

Last week, Metro Nashville Council member Courtney Johnston told US media that the FBI was reluctant to release the manifesto, claiming it would be "astronomically dangerous" in the wrong person's hands. Johnston characterized the manifesto as a "blueprint on total destruction."

Police have said that the writings recovered from Hale's residence suggested that the shooter had potential targets other than the school.