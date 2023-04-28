UrduPoint.com

Nashville Police Say Reviewing Manifesto Of Christian School Shooter For Public Release

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Nashville Police Say Reviewing Manifesto of Christian School Shooter for Public Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is reviewing the manifesto of Christian school shooter Audrey Hale in preparation for a potential public release, MNPD said on Thursday.

In March, Hale shot and killed three children and three adults at Covenant Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Investigators found writings related to the shooting at Hale's residence, which have yet to be released to the public.

"The investigation has advanced to the point that writings from the Covenant shooter are now being reviewed for public release," the MNPD Public Information Office said, as quoted by a local Fox affiliate. "That process is underway and will take a little time."

Police first identified Hale as transgender, later clarifying the shooter was assigned female at birth.

The incident has sparked debate over the potential links between transgender treatments and violence.

Earlier this month, former US president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump promised to launch an investigation into the potential link between transgenderism and violence if elected.

Last week, Metro Nashville Council member Courtney Johnston told US media that the FBI was reluctant to release the manifesto, claiming it would be "astronomically dangerous" in the wrong person's hands. Johnston characterized the manifesto as a "blueprint on total destruction."

Police have said that the writings recovered from Hale's residence suggested that the shooter had potential targets other than the school.

Related Topics

Police Metro Trump Nashville March FBI Christian Media From

Recent Stories

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

43 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

49 minutes ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

49 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

54 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

54 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to W ..

Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to WTO - President

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.