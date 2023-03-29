Nashville Police Say School Shooter Had Other Targets in Mind

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Police in the US city of Nashville are convinced that the shooter who killed six people at a private Christian grade school this week was plotting attacks on other targets, including a mall, police chief John Drake said.

"We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville," Drake said on "CBS Mornings" show.

Audrey Hale, 28, opened fire on Monday at The Covenant School in the Bible-Belt state of Tennessee. The shooter fatally wounded three 9-year-olds and three staff, including the head teacher, before being killed by police.

Drake said police found more weapons and maps at Hale's home that suggested that the shooter might have been "thinking about some other incidents." Hale was a former student of The Covenant School and is believed to have had "some history" there, Drake told CBS.