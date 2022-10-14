Naspers Says Sells Avito to Kismet Capital Group for $2.4Bln, Deal to Be Closed in October

South African investment holding Naspers said it was selling its 100% stake in Russian classified ads website Avito.ru to Russia's Kismet Capital Group

"Naspers's Prosus has entered into an agreement to sell its shareholding in Russian classifieds business, Avito, to Kismet Capital Group (Kismet), for a total cash consideration of RUB 151 billion," the company said.

"All relevant regulatory approvals have been received. Closing is expected to occur in October 2022," it added.

Kismet Capital Group is a private Russian investment group founded in 2016 by former Megafon CEO Ivan Tavrin focusing on technology and telecommunications sector.