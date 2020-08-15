Nasrallah Says Hezbollah Will Respond to Israel If Responsible for Beirut Blast

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that Israel will pay a heavy price if it is established that it was behind the August 4 explosion in the Beirut port.

"If Israel's responsibility for the explosion in the port of Beirut is proven, Hezbollah will not be able to turn a blind eye to a crime of this magnitude," Nasrallah said in a televised address.

The Hezbollah leader added that two theories were currently being explored, either an accident or an attack.

The August 4 explosion in the port's hanger number 12 brought the Lebanese capital to its knees, killing over 200 and causing billions of Dollars in damages. According to authorities, the explosion was the result of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated from a ship in limbo in 2014, detonating in a fire.