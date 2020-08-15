UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasrallah Says Hezbollah Will Respond To Israel If Responsible For Beirut Blast

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Nasrallah Says Hezbollah Will Respond to Israel If Responsible for Beirut Blast

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that Israel will pay a heavy price if it is established that it was behind the August 4 explosion in the Beirut port.

"If Israel's responsibility for the explosion in the port of Beirut is proven, Hezbollah will not be able to turn a blind eye to a crime of this magnitude," Nasrallah said in a televised address.

The Hezbollah leader added that two theories were currently being explored, either an accident or an attack.

The August 4 explosion in the port's hanger number 12 brought the Lebanese capital to its knees, killing over 200 and causing billions of Dollars in damages. According to authorities, the explosion was the result of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated from a ship in limbo in 2014, detonating in a fire.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Fire Israel Beirut Price August From Billion

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

45 minutes ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

2 hours ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

4 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

4 hours ago

US Seizes Largest Iranian Fuel Shipment Bound For ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.