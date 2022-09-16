Natalie Robyn Becomes First-Ever FIA CEO - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The International automobile Federation (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, FIA) on Thursday appointed Natalie Robyn as the federation's first-ever CEO, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"The appointment of Natalie Robyn as our first ever CEO is a transformative moment for our Federation. Her extensive experience and leadership will be crucial to improving our finances, governance and operations. She has a proven track record of delivering diversification and growth, as well as developing executive leadership capabilities which will be an extremely valuable asset to the FIA and our Members and I welcome her to the team," the president said in a statement on the website.

Robyn will be responsible for the successful operation and financial performance of the FIA administration, driving the overall strategy to deliver the leadership's vision of reform, developing new commercial growth plans, and ensuring the financial stability of the federation.

"I am delighted to be appointed the first ever CEO of the FIA at such an important and exciting time for the Federation. I look forward to working with Members, the senior leadership team and the President to deliver their vision of reform and growth with the involvement of all staff," Robyn said in the statement.

Robyn is an American-born leading international executive with over 15 years of experience in the automotive and financial sectors at Volvo, Nissan, and DaimlerChrysler.