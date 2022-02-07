UrduPoint.com

National Archives Retrieved Kim's 'Love Letters' From Trump's Florida Resort - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 07:48 PM

National Archives Retrieved Kim's 'Love Letters' From Trump's Florida Resort - Reports

The US National Archives had to recover former President Donald Trump's White House records, including letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month because he wrongly took them out when leaving office, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing people in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The US National Archives had to recover former President Donald Trump's White House records, including letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month because he wrongly took them out when leaving office, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing people in the know.

The documents and other items should have been turned over to the agency, according to the report.

The recovery of the documents followed discussions between the Archives and Trump's lawyers that began last year, according to the newspaper.

The items included correspondence with Chairman Kim, dubbed "love letters" by Trump, and a letter left for him as successor by President Barack Obama.

The newspaper went on to say that the retrieval of the boxes raises concerns about Trump's adherence to the Presidential Records Act, requiring preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president's official duties.

Trump advisers deny any malign intent, according to the newspaper.

In 2018 Trump, in an interview with The Washington Post, referred to his correspondence with Kim as "love letters." He noted the messages from Kim were evidence of their productive relationship.

Despite meeting three times during Trump's tenure in office, the two failed to resolve the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula after negotiations broke down following a summit in Vietnam due to differences over lifting sanctions.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Washington Lawyers Nuclear White House Trump Vietnam Kim Jong 2018 Post From Love

Recent Stories

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers Visiting ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers Visiting Ukraine's Breakaway Donbas - ..

29 seconds ago
 Arts Council launches Hijaz Naqvi's poetry collect ..

Arts Council launches Hijaz Naqvi's poetry collection "Zard Rangat"

31 seconds ago
 PFA crackdown continues against milk adulteration ..

PFA crackdown continues against milk adulteration mafia

32 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting for Polio arrangements

DC chairs meeting for Polio arrangements

35 seconds ago
 Russia-China Trade Up by 35% in 2021 - Customs Ser ..

Russia-China Trade Up by 35% in 2021 - Customs Service

4 minutes ago
 National Women's Baseball C'ship from Feb 8

National Women's Baseball C'ship from Feb 8

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>