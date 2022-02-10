(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The National Archives and Records Administration is urging the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into how former President Donald Trump handled official records during his term in office, the Washington Post reported citing two unnamed sources.

The sources said the National Archives asked the Justice Department to conduct the probe, but so far there have only been preliminary discussions and it is not clear whether an investigation will be undertaken.

The request appeared amid disclosures that officials found 15 boxes of documents in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and those materials were never handed back to the government, the report said.

The recovered materials included correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with a letter left for Trump by his predecessor President Barack Obama, as well as other documents, the report said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump confirmed that he is engaging in collaborative discussions with the National Archives and was providing support in transporting documents.

"Much of this material will someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential library for the public to view my administration's incredible accomplishments for the American People," Trump said in a statement.

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment on the situation about a possible probe, the report said.