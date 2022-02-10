UrduPoint.com

National Archives Urges US Gov't To Probe Trump Handling Of White House Documents- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:50 AM

National Archives Urges US Gov't to Probe Trump Handling of White House Documents- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The National Archives and Records Administration is urging the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into how former President Donald Trump handled official records during his term in office, the Washington Post reported citing two unnamed sources.

The sources said the National Archives asked the Justice Department to conduct the probe, but so far there have only been preliminary discussions and it is not clear whether an investigation will be undertaken.

The request appeared amid disclosures that officials found 15 boxes of documents in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and those materials were never handed back to the government, the report said.

The recovered materials included correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with a letter left for Trump by his predecessor President Barack Obama, as well as other documents, the report said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump confirmed that he is engaging in collaborative discussions with the National Archives and was providing support in transporting documents.

"Much of this material will someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential library for the public to view my administration's incredible accomplishments for the American People," Trump said in a statement.

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment on the situation about a possible probe, the report said.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Washington Trump Kim Jong Post Government

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

4 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

4 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

4 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>