National Art Museum Exhibit Pays Tribute To Working People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:53 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) The National Art Museum of China has put on an exhibition to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, and pay tribute to the working people.

The exhibition will cover several themes, focusing on the country's poverty alleviation, anti-epidemic fight, and the daily lives of various ethnic groups, among others.

About 600 artworks will be displayed, including paintings, sculptures, calligraphy, and photographs.

A section of art works featuring the theme of ox by renowned Chinese art masters is especially dedicated to the coming lunar new year.

According to the Chinese Zodiac, every Chinese lunar year is named after an animal sign. Feb. 12 marks the start of the Year of the Ox.

Traditionally, the ox is a cultural image representing the spirit of working hard and fearing no hardship, said Wu Weishan, curator of the museum.

The exhibition will last until March 14.

