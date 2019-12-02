UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Of Mauritius Announces Name Of New President - Reports

Mon 02nd December 2019

National Assembly of Mauritius Announces Name of New President - Reports

The National Assembly of Mauritius picked on Monday Pritvirajsing Roopun as the country's president, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The National Assembly of Mauritius picked on Monday Pritvirajsing Roopun as the country's president, media reported.

The assembly also appointed Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon as the national vice president, Le Mauricien news outlet reported.

Roopun occupied the posts of a minister of social integration and economic empowerment, as well as minister of arts and culture.

Mauritius is a parliamentary republic in which the National Assembly has the power to elect the president, who then acts as the head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

