National Assembly Of Venezuela Approves Memorandum Signed By Authorities, Opposition
Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:40 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Venezuelan National Assembly approved a memorandum signed earlier during talks between the authorities and the country's opposition, according to the results of the vote.
"The memorandum was approved unanimously," Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said after the vote.
The meeting was broadcast by the VTV channel.