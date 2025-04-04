National Center For Meteorology Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In Jazan Region
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Jizan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning on Friday for heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, affecting several governorates in Jazan Region.
The NCM indicated that this weather will continue until 8:00 PM
