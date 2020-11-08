National Congress of American Indians Congratulates Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) has congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on victory in the presidential election, saying that the turnout from Native voters was pivotal in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona.

"NCAI looks forward to working closely with the Biden-Harris transition team in the coming weeks to ensure that Indian Country's key priorities are addressed, and with the Biden-Harris Administration over the next four years to strengthen the government-to-government relationship and the Federal government's fulfillment of its trust and treaty obligations to tribal nations," the NCAI said in a Saturday statement.

The NCAI is the oldest, largest and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization in the US.

NCAI's congratulations to Biden came after multiple politicians and world leaders congratulated Biden. However, Mexico became the first regional country to officially refrain from congratulating Biden until official results are validated.

While Biden claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election earlier on Saturday, his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in the election in court.

Trump also said on Twitter earlier on Saturday that he had 71,000,000 legal votes and won the presidential election. Meanwhile major US television networks projected that Biden was the winner.