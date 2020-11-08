UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Congress Of American Indians Congratulates Biden

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:20 AM

National Congress of American Indians Congratulates Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) has congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on victory in the presidential election, saying that the turnout from Native voters was pivotal in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona.

"NCAI looks forward to working closely with the Biden-Harris transition team in the coming weeks to ensure that Indian Country's key priorities are addressed, and with the Biden-Harris Administration over the next four years to strengthen the government-to-government relationship and the Federal government's fulfillment of its trust and treaty obligations to tribal nations," the NCAI said in a Saturday statement.

The NCAI is the oldest, largest and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization in the US.

NCAI's congratulations to Biden came after multiple politicians and world leaders congratulated Biden. However, Mexico became the first regional country to officially refrain from congratulating Biden until official results are validated.

While Biden claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election earlier on Saturday, his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in the election in court.

Trump also said on Twitter earlier on Saturday that he had 71,000,000 legal votes and won the presidential election. Meanwhile major US television networks projected that Biden was the winner.

Related Topics

Election India World Twitter Trump Mexico Congress 2020 TV From Government Race Court

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

6 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

6 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

6 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

6 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

7 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.