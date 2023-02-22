UrduPoint.com

National Control Means Will Allow Russia To Monitor US Nuclear Potential- Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) National technical means of control will allow Russia to reliably monitor the nuclear potential in the United States after the information exchange with Washington under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) was suspended, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

During his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is suspending its participation in the arms control treaty with the US.

"There are national technical means that allow a fairly reliable assessment of what is happening.

In addition, we have accumulated experience in monitoring what is happening in the US, and not only in the US, in this area, using other opportunities. Yes, this is not the same as information exchange within the framework of the treaty. But the situation has changed radically, so we will proceed from what is available," Ryabkov told reporters.

The diplomat recalled that Russia and the US do not maintain dialogue on strategic stability, noting that it is not known whether these consultations with United States will resume,

