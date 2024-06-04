National Cybersecurity Authority holds “Cybersecurity Awareness Exhibition” for the Hajj Season 1445 H

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) In partnership with the Ministry of the Interior (MOI), the National Cybersecurity Authority, held on Tuesday the “Cybersecurity Awareness Exhibition for the Hajj Season 1445H,” at MOI Employees Club in Makkah in the presence of the Deputy Assistant Minister of the Interior for Technology Affairs, Eng. Thamer Al-Harbi.

The four-day event, aims to raise the level of awareness of cybersecurity through innovative and interactive methods and enhance the values ??of preserving national security.

The exhibition, which targets employees of government agencies participating in this year’s Hajj season, reviews the concepts of cybersecurity and its importance at the national level, presents a live simulation of cyberattacks on individuals and organizations, explains safe practices through a set of interactive methods, and provides general consultations and recommendations to avoid falling into electronic phishing.