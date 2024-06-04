Open Menu

National Cybersecurity Authority Holds “Cybersecurity Awareness Exhibition” For The Hajj Season 1445 H

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 11:30 AM

National Cybersecurity Authority holds “Cybersecurity Awareness Exhibition” for the Hajj Season 1445 H

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) In partnership with the Ministry of the Interior (MOI), the National Cybersecurity Authority, held on Tuesday the “Cybersecurity Awareness Exhibition for the Hajj Season 1445H,” at MOI Employees Club in Makkah in the presence of the Deputy Assistant Minister of the Interior for Technology Affairs, Eng. Thamer Al-Harbi.

The four-day event, aims to raise the level of awareness of cybersecurity through innovative and interactive methods and enhance the values ??of preserving national security.

The exhibition, which targets employees of government agencies participating in this year’s Hajj season, reviews the concepts of cybersecurity and its importance at the national level, presents a live simulation of cyberattacks on individuals and organizations, explains safe practices through a set of interactive methods, and provides general consultations and recommendations to avoid falling into electronic phishing.

Related Topics

Technology Hajj Makkah Event Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

12 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

12 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

12 hours ago
Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

12 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

12 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

12 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

12 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

12 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World