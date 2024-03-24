National Day Of Mourning In Russia After Concert Hall Massacre
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Russia will observe a national day of mourning on Sunday after a massacre in a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130 people, the deadliest attack in Europe to have been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish those behind the "barbaric terrorist attack", saying four gunmen trying to flee to Ukraine had been arrested.
Kyiv has strongly denied any connection, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Putin of trying to shift the blame onto them.
Putin, in his first public remarks on the attack, made no reference to a statement by IS claiming responsibility.
At least 133 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk, and then set fire to the building on Friday evening.
The Islamic State group wrote on Telegram Saturday that the attack was "carried out by four IS fighters armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs," as part of "the raging war" with "countries fighting islam".
It is the deadliest attack in Russia for almost two decades.
Russian officials expect the death toll to rise further, with more than 100 wounded in hospital.
Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said rescue workers were still pulling bodies from the burnt-out building on Saturday.
The emergency situations ministry has so far named 29 of the victims, the blaze having complicated the process of identification.
The ministry posted a video Sunday of heavy equipment arriving at the scene of the fire to dismantle damaged structures and clear debris.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Under siege, Sudanese risk their lives to feed each other5 minutes ago
-
Turkey's 'Communist mayor' embarks on conquest of Istanbul district15 minutes ago
-
Hit by worker shortage, German city gets students to drive trams15 minutes ago
-
Malinin nails six quadruple jumps to win men's figure skating world title15 minutes ago
-
UK Labour party turns to Thatcher in courtship of right15 minutes ago
-
Senegal votes for new president after years of crisis25 minutes ago
-
Southeast Brazil battered by downpours, more than 10 killed45 minutes ago
-
Korcok, Pellegrini set for Slovak presidential runoff45 minutes ago
-
Irish PM-in-waiting Harris set to win party leadership46 minutes ago
-
Slovak presidential vote ends, analysts predict runoff55 minutes ago
-
Hamas official speaks of big gaps with Israel in truce talks55 minutes ago
-
Russia says it shot down Ukraine missiles fired at Crimea55 minutes ago