National defense, military TV channel starts broadcast

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The National Defense and Military Channel of China Media Group (CMG), one of China 's major broadcasters, started broadcast Thursday on the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army

The new channel will broadcast 26 programs from 6 a.m.

to midnight every day, including news, documentaries, variety shows and sitcoms, according to the CMG. The channel carries on the title of CCTV-7 which used to air programs about both the military and agriculture.

Programs on farmers, agriculture and rural affairs are moved to a new channel, CCTV-17, which also started a trial run Thursday.

With a brand-new logo and image, the new CCTV-7 will exclusively broadcast three military news programs and a new program covering life in the barracks.