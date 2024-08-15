National Flag Hoisted At Pakistan House In New York To Mark Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 09:30 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pakistan's 77th Independence Day was celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm at the Pakistan House In New York on Wednesday with the hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador Munir Akram, who paid high tributes to the visionary leadership of the nation's founding father Mohammed Ali Jinnah.
The simple but elegant ceremony, organized jointly by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and the Consulate General in New York, began with recitation from the Holy Quran.
Ambassador Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., and Consul General Aamer Ahmad Atozai addressed the gathering, which included Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon, officers and the staff members of the Pakistan Mission and the Consulate.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan was born with great optimism on this day in 1947 as a homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent marking the realization of a dream considered impossible by many pundits at that time.
Paying tribute to the Quaid-i-Azam’s sterling leadership and the sacrifices of Muslims, he said that without that "we would have continued to be slaves". He said the current situation of Indian Muslims who are suffering the brunt of Hindutva ideology validates the political sagacity of the Quaid.
Pakistan was founded on the principle of self-determination, Ambassador Akram said, adding that the whole idea of independence would remain incomplete without the people of Kashmir realizing their inalienable right to self-determination. The word ‘K’ in Pakistan’s name represents Jammu and Kashmir, he pointed out.
In this regard, the Pakistani envoy dilated upon a four-pronged framework to take Pakistan forward in line with the vision of the founding fathers and aspirations of the people.
Quaid-i-Azam’s motto of unity, faith and discipline was not merely a slogan but an imperative to unpack the socio-economic potential of the country, he said. The revival of the country's economy was of utmost importance, and the government introduced policies aimed at restoring the economy and putting it on the path to stability.
Ambassador Akram highlighted the imperative of strengthening, and modernizing the armed forces to effectively address the emerging security challenges including that of terrorism. "We are located in a region that is surrounded by a unique set of challenges, and we need to focus on strengthening our military capabilities."
He also expressed his deep appreciation to the generations of Pakistani diplomats who went beyond their call of duty to defend and protect the country’s vital interests. In this context, he referred to the comment of a former Indian Foreign Minister who said that had it not been for Pakistani diplomats, the Kashmir dispute could not have been kept alive internationally.
In his remarks, Consul General Atozai, reflected on the significance of the day and highlighted the critical role of the Pakistani diaspora in projecting the country’s image and interests abroad. He also paid tribute to the resilience and contributions of the Pakistani community in New York.
"As we stand here today, thousands of miles away from our homeland, our hearts remain deeply connected to Pakistan," Atozai said.
“We must continue to work with dedication and commitment to protect and promote Pakistan’s interests on the international stage. Whether through diplomatic engagement, community outreach, or the provision of consular services, our actions reflect the spirit and strength of Pakistan,” the consul general added.
Earlier, messages of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion. In their messages, the Pakistani leaders reaffirmed their support for Kashmiris and Palestinians in their legitimate and just struggle for the right to self-determination.
The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a cake and Dua for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
APP/ift
