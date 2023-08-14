Open Menu

National Flag Hoisted At Pakistan House To Mark Independence Day In New York

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Pakistan's 76th Independence Day was zealously celebrated in New York on Monday, with the hoisting of the national flag at the Pakistan House by Ambassador Munir Akram, as the national anthem was played

The joint ceremony, held by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and the Consulate General, started with recitation from the Holy Quran.

It was attended by officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission and the Consulate General.

President Dr Arif Alvi's message for the occasion was tread out by the Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Aamir Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's message was delivered by the Trade and Commerce Officer at the Consulate, Talat Gondal.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram highlighted the importance of the Lahore Resolution which led to the establishment of Pakistan.

He paid tributes to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices made by the Muslims of the sub-continent during the freedom movement.

The ceremony was concluded by the dua for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

