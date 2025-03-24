National Flag Hoisted At Pakistani Consulate To Mark Pakistan Day; Quaid's Motto Stressed
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The national flag was unfurled at the Pakistan House In New York to celebrate Pakistan day, with Consul General Aamir Ahmed Atozai underscoring the need for following Quaid-e-Azam's Mohammad Ali Jinnah's golden principles of "unity, faith, and discipline" to strengthen the country and make it prosperous.
Addressing members of the Pakistani community residing in and around New York, Atozai said that March 23 represented a landmark in Pakistan's history when Muslims of the sub-continent resolved to establish an independent state of their own under the dynamic leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam.
The ceremony began with recitation of the holy Quran, and, as the Consul General raised the green-crescent-and-star, the national anthem was played.
Messages from President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion.
The Deputy Consul General, Umar Sheikjh, moderated the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of Pakistani-Americans as well as Consulate officials.
In his remarks, Consul General Atozai highlighted the importance of the Pakistan Resolution and underscored the need for unity, commitment, and continued contributions toward a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.
He also commended the role of the Pakistani-American community in strengthening ties between Pakistan and the United States.
The Consul General expressed appreciation for the efforts of the American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) and its President Ali Rashid for their role in the recent adoption of two resolutions by the New York State Assembly and Senate, declaring March 23, 2025, as 'Pakistan-American Heritage Day' and March 19, 2025, as 'Pakistani-American business Celebration Day."
Atozai noted that these recognitions represent a significant milestone for the community and are a testament to the growing acknowledgment of Pakistani-Americans contributions to the cultural and economic fabric of the State of New York.
A soulful rendition of a national song by Pakistani singer and Pride of Performance recipient Amjad Hussain added a special touch to the evening, evoking patriotic sentiments among the attendees.
The event served as a reminder of the unity, resilience, and aspirations of the Pakistani nation, and reinforced the important role the diaspora plays in projecting Pakistanâ€™s values, culture, and positive image abroad.
