- Home
- World
- National flag hoisted at Pakistani Mission to mark Pakistan Day, with Amb. Asim vowing continued sup ..
National Flag Hoisted At Pakistani Mission To Mark Pakistan Day, With Amb. Asim Vowing Continued Support For Kashmiris
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:50 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistani Mission to the UN Sunday to mark Pakistan Day, with Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad calling for embracing the lessons and values of the nation's founding fathers.
The day is observed with national fervor by members of Pakistani diaspora, residing in different parts of the United Stated, to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and to renew commitment to their homeland.
The ceremony, held at the chancery building, was attended by officers, staff, and their families.
Messages from President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were read out on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim, permanent representative-designate of Pakistan to the UN, said that he spirit of sacrifice, resilience, and unity that defined Pakistan’s freedom struggle continues to inspire hope as the nation navigates various challenges.
"The millions of Muslims who gathered at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan on this day 85 years ago set an enduring example of perseverance, courage, and selflessness in achieving the goal of Pakistan’s establishment under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he said.
'If we embrace the lessons and values of our founding fathers in both our individual and collective lives, there is no reason we cannot place Pakistan firmly on the path to sustained progress and prosperity."
In this context, Ambassador Asim shed light on the complex geopolitical environment of the World Wars era that preceded Pakistan’s establishment, noting that the challenges at the time were even more daunting than those faced today.
He highlighted how Pakistan’s founding fathers adopted a multidimensional approach during the freedom movement, mobilizing people from all walks of life, including women, students, and the youth.
The Quaid-i-Azam, he said, led a constitutional, political, and democratic struggle for Pakistan, and with the unwavering support of the people, overcame all obstacles in his path, he told the ceremony.
Reflecting on Pakistan’s journey over the past 78 years, Ambassador Asim acknowledged the many ups and downs the nation has faced but emphasized that Pakistan has also achieved significant milestones in various fields, which should be a source of pride for the nation.
He paid special tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices, which they continue to make daily in the line of duty.
“We will defeat this resurgence of terrorism with the power of national unity."
Referring to India, violation of Pakistani airspace in February 2019 and Pakistan Air Force’s resolute response, the Pakistani envoy said that the incident firmly established strategic deterrence in defending the motherland against any act of external aggression.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for peaceful and friendly relations with its neighbours. However, he underscored that the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) cannot be ignored, and it was Pakistan’s moral, political, and diplomatic responsibility to support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, vowed to continue advocating for their inalienable rights.
“Our support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination also remains absolute,” he added, recalling that the Lahore Resolution of 1940 had also expressed strong solidarity with Palestinians.
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad reiterated the importance of the United Nations in Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities, affirming that the country will continue to safeguard and promote its national interests at the UN and other multilateral forums.
Concluding his remarks, he urged the officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission to build on the successes and achievements of their predecessors by working diligently, both individually and as a team.
As the Ambassador-designate raised the national flag, the national anthem was played.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..
Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE
Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai
ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..
Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM
Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
More Stories From World
-
National flag hoisted at Pakistani Mission to mark Pakistan Day, with Amb. Asim vowing continued sup ..5 minutes ago
-
Swiatek into last 16 again, Dimitrov advances in Miami5 minutes ago
-
Aussie Open champ Keys crashes out to Filipino teenager5 minutes ago
-
Does 'vibe coding' make everyone a programmer?6 minutes ago
-
Does "vibe coding" make everyone a programmer?6 minutes ago
-
South Korea court reinstates impeached PM Han as acting president6 minutes ago
-
Canada down US to claim third in Nations League6 minutes ago
-
Trump's US migrant hunt spares no one from deportation6 minutes ago
-
Under threat from Trump, Canada calls snap elections for April 286 minutes ago
-
Vonn takes first comeback podium as Gut-Behrami wins World Cup super-G title16 minutes ago
-
Cavs beat Jazz to snap four-game NBA skid, Celtics and Pistons win36 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistani embassy in Washington to mark Pakistan Day46 minutes ago