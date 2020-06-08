National Guard Begins Withdrawing From Los Angeles - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) National Guard forces began pulling out of Los Angeles on Sunday, a week after they were deployed to deal with violent protests and looting, media said.

The Los Angeles Times cited an anonymous source as saying that the withdrawal could be completed later in the day, while another source said a residue force stayed behind to help protect key assets.

National Guards, who are the US army's reserve units, were still present in the streets at the time of writing, including in the city's downtown and in Hollywood.

Guards were sent to patrol Los Angeles after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.