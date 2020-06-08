UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Guard Begins Withdrawing From Los Angeles - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

National Guard Begins Withdrawing From Los Angeles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) National Guard forces began pulling out of Los Angeles on Sunday, a week after they were deployed to deal with violent protests and looting, media said.

The Los Angeles Times cited an anonymous source as saying that the withdrawal could be completed later in the day, while another source said a residue force stayed behind to help protect key assets.

National Guards, who are the US army's reserve units, were still present in the streets at the time of writing, including in the city's downtown and in Hollywood.

Guards were sent to patrol Los Angeles after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Related Topics

Army Police Governor Los Angeles George Minneapolis May Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.