National Guard Conducting Wellness Checks After Buffalo Winter Storm - County Executive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Members of the National Guard are conducting door-to-door wellness checks in areas around Buffalo, New York that lost power during a deadly winter storm, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Wednesday.

"The National Guard will be doing door-to-door wellness checks for every home in areas that lost power," Poloncarz said via Twitter.

Much of the United States experienced severe winter weather in recent days, including sub-zero temperatures and significant snowfall, with Buffalo hit particularly hard. A total of 34 people died in Erie County from storm-related causes, Poloncarz said.

Officials are fearful that more people may have perished living alone during the winter storm, Poloncarz added.

The city has maintained a driving ban amid recovery efforts, with military police assisting in traffic control, Poloncarz said.

Officials are also preparing for possible flooding caused by warming temperatures and a rapid melt of snow, as well as ice jam flooding, according to Poloncarz.

Dozens of deaths have been reported nationwide as a result of the winter storm, as well as thousands of canceled flights.