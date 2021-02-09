UrduPoint.com
National Guard Deployment To Protect US Capital Will Cost Nearly $500Mln - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

National Guard Deployment to Protect US Capital Will Cost Nearly $500Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The deployment of the National Guard to secure Washington, DC will cost $483 million through mid-March, US Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"The estimate through March 15 is that the total cost of National Guard support will come to $483 million," Kirby said during a press conference.

Kirby explained that $284 million of that amount covers personnel expenses and $199 million supports the troops' operations.

More than 26,000 troops from all 50 US states were deployed to Washington, DC to secure the capital during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The decision to deploy guardsmen to the capital was made in response to the January 6 incident at ythe US capitol, when a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the building to protest lawmakers approving electoral slates from US states that Trump claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory.

In late January, the National Guard said it would keep 5,000 troops in Washington through mid-March, but recent media reports have indicated that the number of troops may be 7,000 or more.

