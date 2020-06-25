National Guard in US Capital Ready to Help Police Protect Monuments - Spokesperson

UrduPoint.com
Thu 25th June 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) About 400 US National Guardsmen in the nation's capital are prepared to help support police in their mission to protect Federal monuments from being destroyed by protesters, Pentagon Spokesman LTC Chris Mitchell told Sputnik.

"On June 23, at the request of the Secretary of the Interior, and with the approval of the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Army activated roughly 400 members of the DC National Guard to support the National Park Police in a civil disturbance and security role around the District," Mitchell said on Wednesday.

Mitchell said the National Guardsmen will support US Park Police at key monuments to prevent any defacing or destruction.

As of Wednesday evening, none of the National Guardsmen have been dispatched to actual monument locations, but they remain on standby, Mitchell said.

The National Guardsmen will not be armed and will serve in a crowd management capacity to maintain closures and restricted areas, Mitchell said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he will issue an executive order on protecting monuments and statues in the United States from vandalism by the end of the week. He made his comment in light of recent weeks of civil unrest - and riots - during which protestors have vandalized and, in some cases, destroyed monuments of American historical figures.

