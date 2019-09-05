National Guard in US State of South Carolina Mobilizes 1,600 Troops for Hurricane Response

More than 1,600 soldiers and airmen have been mobilized in the US state of South Carolina to begin rescuing victims of Hurricane Dorian as the storm approaches, the state's National Guard said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) More than 1,600 soldiers and airmen have been mobilized in the US state of South Carolina to begin rescuing victims of Hurricane Dorian as the storm approaches, the state's National Guard said in a press release on Thursday.

"There are high-water vehicles staged to be distributed to affected areas to help evacuations after the storm, debris removal teams prepared to help clear roadways to assist first responders, and aviation assets are available to provide personnel and supply transportation, or search and rescue, if needed," US Army Adjutant General for South Carolina Van McCarty said in the release.

McCarthy added that the South Carolina National Guard has more than 1,600 soldiers and airmen activated in response to the storm and will continue to support civilian authorities.

The latest bulletin from the National Hurricane Center warned: "Life threatening storm surge, winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes to portions of the Carolinas."

As of 10:00 a.m. EDT [2:00 p.m. GMT], wind gusts of up to 73 miles per hour were reported in South Carolina's Charleston harbor, the bulletin said.

The Category 3 hurricane is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening, according to the latest forecasts.