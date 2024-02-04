National Guard Ministry To Receive Visitors At ‘World Defense Show 2024’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the World Defense Show 2024 will start from today, Sunday till Thursday.
A pavilion of the Ministry of National Guard will participate in the show, featuring its significant achievements in localizing its current and future security and military capabilities.
It will also provide knowledge transfer initiatives to keep pace with the latest developments and boost the value of industrial investment in the defense sector, through opportunities for collaborative partnerships between the ministry and local and international manufacturers of military equipment.
Additionally, the ministry will showcase the latest advanced technologies in communications and present a demonstration of the most prominent armament systems and their latest developments through interactive screens in its pavilion.
Held under the theme "Equipped for Tomorrow", the World Defense Show 2024, in its second edition, explores the future of the defense industry by showcasing the latest technological developments worldwide in various defense sectors in land, sea, air, space, and security.
Organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), the exhibition will receive more than 750 exhibitors and representatives from 45 countries.
