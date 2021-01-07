National Guard Mobilized to Aid Police Responding to Situation at US Capitol - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Washington, DC National Guard has been deployed to reinforce local law enforcement working to restore order at the US Capitol after tens of thousands supporters of President Donald Trump encircled the building but a small group entered and engaged with police, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The DC Guard has been mobilized to provide support to Federal law enforcement in the District. Acting [Defense] Secretary Miller has been in contact w[ith] Congressional leadership and [Army] Secretary McCarthy has been working w[ith] DC government.

The law enforcement response will be lead by DOJ [Justice Department]," Hoffman said via Twitter.

Tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters have encircled the US Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.