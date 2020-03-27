National Guard Must Respect Citizens' Rights, Interests While Ensuring Security - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Friday officers of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) on their professional holiday, stressing that they must focus on respecting people's rights and interests while ensuring security during public events.

"I thank you for your service, for the flawless solution of the complex, challenging tasks that the Rosgvardia is facing, including the fight against terrorism and extremism, reliable control over the circulation of arms, protection of key state facilities, infrastructure and cargo.

And of course, you must pay special attention to ensuring the rule of law and the safety of people during various sociopolitical, sports, cultural, and mass events. You must act decisively and effectively on all these directions, and I point out that must be done in line with the legislation. It is always necessary to focus on the rights and interests of citizens of our country as well as base on people's trust and respect," Putin said in a televised address to the Rosgvardia, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.