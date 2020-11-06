National Guard Officers Sent to Streets of Philadelphia Amid Election Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

PHILADELPHIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) National Guard officers have been sent to the streets of Philadelphia amid the protests in favor of the fair vote count, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several armored Hammer vehicles and camouflaged officers have been deployed to the square near the city administration. The vote count is taking place in the nearby Pennsylvania Convention Center.

A rally with some 200 protesters is being held not far from this place, with the activists refraining from any violent actions. Many of them are dancing.

Philadelphia is one of five states that have not announced the results of the vote count yet.

On Thursday, Philadelphia temporarily halted the vote count over the lawsuit of incumbent President Donald Trump, who demanded that his campaign observers must get access to the process. Later, the vote count has been resumed, while the Trump campaign has filed a Federal lawsuit to suspend the process.