National Guard Probing Use of Helicopters to Disperse Protests in US Capital - Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG) has launched an investigation into the use of its helicopters to suppress Monday's protest in Washington, DCNG Commander Maj. Gen. William Walker said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I hold all members of the District of Columbia National Guard to the highest of standards. We live and work in the District, and we are dedicated to the service of our nation," Walker said. "I have directed an immediate investigation into the June 1 incident."

The investigation seeks to determine whether the low-flying helicopter maneuvers during ongoing protests complied with procedures and safety regulations, the statement said.

The DCNG is specifically focused on the use of a medical evacuation helicopter as part of the Joint Task Force DC operation, the statement added.

The protests erupted across the United States after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. A video of the arrest posted online shows a white officer pressing of Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he laid on his stomach handcuffed.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, many of which have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and looting.

Sputnik journalist Nicole Roussell said she was fired at by police several times while covering the protests in Washington, despite identifying that she was a member of the media. A stinger grenade left two welts on her hip and thigh.