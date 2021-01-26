UrduPoint.com
National Guard To Draw Down Troops In US Capital To 7,000 By Week's End - General

Tue 26th January 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The National Guard will draw down the number of troops in Washington from 13,000 to 7,000 by the end of this week, Gen. Daniel Hokanson said in a press briefing on Monday.

"As requested by the Federal agencies we are supporting, we're drawing down to 7,000 soldiers and airmen by the end of this week," Hokanson said.

Acting Army Secretary John Whitley said National Guard troops are still in Washington because local law enforcement partners are concerned about potential security threats amid lawful protests planned in the US capital in the coming weeks.

More than 26,000 troops from all 50 US states were brought to Washington to secure the capital during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The decision to deploy guardsmen to the capital was made in response to the January 6 Capitol riot, when a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the building to protest lawmakers approving electoral slates from US states Trump claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory.

